Ghana Karate-do poised to win medals at AG 23

Accra, March 08, GNA – The Ghana Karate-do team is poised to win medals and at the ongoing 13th African Games, which commenced on Friday, March 8, 2024.

This follows the arrival of equipment imported by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the games.

Mr Nathaniel Johnson, President of the Ghana Karate-do Federation, disclosed this in an interview with the GNA Sports in Accra.

The equipment includes tatami mat, shoes, bags, karate attires, and LED Screen among others for the competition.

In all, 27 countries including Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt among others are vying for honours in the Karate-do event.

Mr. Johnson said the arrival of the equipment boosts the morale of the team, having been in doubt over the arrival of the items.

‘This is good news not only for the Federation but for the Africa Karate Federation and the Word Karate Federation as well’, he said.

“I believe that the karate competition is one of the favorites to earn Ghana medals’, the President said adding that ‘the federation boasts of gold medal prospects in the team especially Edmund Amoako who has won a lot of gold medals on the African Continent”.

Mr. Antonio Espinos, President of the World Karate Federation said the federation was doing everything possible to ensure that the game becomes an Olympic sport.

He commended the Ghana Federation for the efforts being made to bring the sport into an international standard.

GNA

