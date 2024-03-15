Examination Performance: Parents urged to help improve students’ performance

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), March 15, GNA – Mr Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director, has called on parents to collaborate with educators to help improve the performance of pupil and students within the municipality in their final examinations.

He said over the last three years, there had been a significant decline in students’ performance, particularly in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Korsinah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency as part of his media campaign on improving examination results at both the basic and secondary levels in the municipality.

He mentioned the tribal conflict as one major factor hindering education in the area, with serious effects particularly on schools in the Nkwanta Township and some surrounding areas.

The neglect of parental responsibilities and recalcitrant behaviour of some pupils were also contributors to the declining examination performance, he said.

The Director urged parents to assist teachers and the Ghana Education Service as a whole in achieving better results.

Regarding infrastructure, he mentioned the furniture deficit, about 40 schools in the municipality housed in sheds, and 28 schools under trees, which had an impact on teaching and learning.

Mr Korsinah urged the chiefs, elders, stakeholders, and the public to prioritise their children’s education by smoking the peace pipe, as the instability was traumatising pupils, impairing their ability to learn and accounting for their poor examination scores.

