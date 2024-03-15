Assin North MP tours constituency

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Bereku (C/R), March 15, GNA – Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, has toured parts of his constituency to inspect developmental projects he has initiated, and devise means to address some challenges in the communities.

The tour was to afford him the opportunity to have first-hand information on the progress of work and interact with the people to give him valuable insight into their views on his administration to help shape the constituency.

He interacted with the leadership of the Assin Bereku Traditional Council, the District Chief Executive, and Assin Bereku Town Development Committee on the constituency’s developmental agenda, which bothered on education, health and security.

Mr Gyakye Quayson made it clear that he was committed to building the Assin Tweanka Bridge, which connected to Assin Bereku but had been abandoned, to facilitate the socio-economic activities of the area.

The tour also took him to the Assin North Education Directorate, where he presented administrative logistics like a multi-purpose digital photocopier, two HP Laptop and one desktop computer and its accessories to the office.

The MP stopped at the Assin Endwa Catholic Basic School and inspected renovation works following the rainstorm disaster that hit the facility some months ago.

He visited the Assin Bereku Methodist D/A Basic School and pledged to complete the Kindergarten Block, which had been abandoned for years, and a new toilet facility.

On health, he inspected the completed Assin Dansame Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound project, which he initiated.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

