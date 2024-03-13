Ghanaian songstress Elizha unveils dancehall jam featuring Anthony B

Accra, March 13, GNA – Ghanaian songstress Elizha is on a new dancehall adventure as she features award-winning Jamaican producer and artiste, Anthony B.

The singer/songwriter has unveiled her new single titled “Sugar” as she takes listeners on a rollercoaster dancehall ride with Anthony B, who has worked with some of the best musicians around the world.

The feature is indeed historic, as Elizha becomes the first Ghanaian female artiste to feature a top Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon.

The US-based Ghanaian singer is on a mission to reassert herself as one of the budding musical stars to emerge from Ghana, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

Produced by Kros, the new jam by the American-based Ghanaian musician is her first major collaboration in her career, which has sparkled over the past months.

Elizha has had a remarkable career thus far having been adjudged the Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA. The “Sugar” single is available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

