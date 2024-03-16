Don’t be quick to imitate every western culture – Assemblyman 

Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), March 16, GNA – Mr Evans Akpah, the Assemblyman for Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Volta Region Friday advised the youth not to be quick to imitate every Western culture and they may have different consequences.

“Think of the consequences of such acts first before practicing it,” he said.

Mr Akpah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Kodzobi over the passage of the Anti-Gay Bill, said though some people were against the criminalising of the practice of LGBTQ+ in the country the practice in itself was dehumanizing.

“How do we expect the continuity of the human race if we all decide to indulge in that shameful act,” he queried.

Mr Akpah stated that it was not only the Ghanaian culture that abhors the practice of LGBTQ+, but also all the religions in the world were against it.

He appealed to the youth, especially those in his Electoral Area, not to indulge in such “shameful and dehumanizing act.”

He said as Parliament had passed the Bill to criminalize the practice of LGBTQ+, which was awaiting Presidential ascent, the law would not spare anybody caught in the act.

Mr Akpah, therefore, warned that he would not shield anyone caught in the act but report the culprit to the law enforcement agencies.

Research had shown that those who indulge in LGBTQ+ were at higher risk of HIV/Aids infection and other health hazards, he said.

The Assemblyman entreated the youth to shy away from hard drugs, which he said would only jeopardize their future.

“The long term effects of the use of such drugs are disastrous compared to their benefits, if any, for whatever reason you use it,” he noted.

The use of narcotics by the youth could have severe health implications, become very addictive, and eat into their finances and urged them to avoid it.

GNA

