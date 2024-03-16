Abura Obaatan swears oath of allegiance to Omanhene of Abura Traditional Council

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abakrampa (C/R), March 16, GNA – Nana Kwame Tsipo Amanfo VIII, Obaatan of Abura Traditional Area, has sworn an oath of allegiance to Emintsinminim Nana Otu XI, Omanhene of Abura Traditional Area, at a colourful ceremony at Abakrampa.

Riding in a palanquin, amid drumming and dancing, he received cheers from citizens of Abura Ansafona on his way to the palace.

Nana Amanfo, an Accra- based building contractor, is known in private life as Mr Donald Sam Turkson.

Nana Otu charged the newly installed Obaatan to initiate programmes and policies to accelerate the pace of development in the traditional area.

He urged Nana Amanfo to work hard to help raise the standard of living of the people in order to leave a legacy that would be forever cherished.

Nana Amanfo expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ansafona for their support and assured them that he would live up to expectation.

The ceremony was attended by several traditional leaders, clergymen, politicians and people from diverse social classes.

