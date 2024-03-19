Commit to public service ERCC staff advised 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Koforidua, Mar. 19, GNA – Dr. Alexander Otopah, Head of Finance at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), has encouraged public sector workers, such as those in his department, to remain diligent and committed regardless of their circumstances.

“If you are dedicated to a duty and you act professionally, your hard work will be recognised one day,” he said, stressing the need for workers to work hard irrespective of their location of work.

Dr. Otopah, who is the 2023 Best Worker of the Controller and Accountant General Department for the Eastern Region, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua.

He saidt he was awarded the honour of Best Worker due to the commendations he received from his outfit, the ERCC, colleagues, clients, and some individuals.

He was bestowed with the honour in Kumasi during the 2024 annual conference of the Controller and Accountant General Department.

He said the importance of following Ghana’s financial laws, maintaining professionalism, upholding integrity, promoting transparency and accountability, as well as prioritising customer satisfaction were key strategies in carrying out his responsibilities.

He also expressed his capability to utilise the new International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS) to generate financial statements for the council, along with creating a comprehensive Fixed Asset Register with up-to-date values, leading to a significant transformation in the ERCC.

He said he always played a key role in organising workshops focused on important local government topics, such as public financial management and the efficient implementation of audit recommendations.

He expressed his unwavering dedication to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council finance department’s ongoing development and urges all public sector workers to join the train.

