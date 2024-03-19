Air Force helicopter makes emergency landing; all on board are safe

Accra, March 19, GNA – A Ghana Air Force helicopter with 21 passengers and crew on board made an emergency landing at Bonsukrom, near Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region on Tuesday March 19, 2024.

“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities,” a statement signed by Brigadier General Aggrey-Quarshie, Director General, Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, said.

The aircraft with registration number GHF 696 was carrying staff of Ghana Gas Company, who were conducting routine off-shore powerline inspection of Atuabo Gas plant when the incident occurred.

The passengers and crew were evacuated and undergoing routine medical checkup, the statement said.

“Preliminary assessments have commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident,” it added.

