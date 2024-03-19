Ghana requires strong institutions to enforce mining laws – Solicitor 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Goaso (A/R), Mar. 19, GNA – Mr. Alhassan Iddrisu, Legal Officer of the Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) has emphasized the need for strong institutions to uphold the mining regulations by acting against mining companies violating the mining laws.

He was speaking at a stakeholder engagement to address human rights violations in Ghana’s mining sector at Goaso in the Ahafo region.

The event, organized by CEPIL in partnership with WACAM and OXFAM, aimed at reviewing current mining policies and Acts to address existing gaps to ensure the protection of the country’s natural resources.

Mr. Iddrisu called for the enforcement of laws and the possibility of revoking mining licenses of companies that do not comply with regulations to protect the country’s natural resources for the well-being of its citizens and the sustainable development of the nation.

Mr. Iddrisu said the negative impacts of mining activities in Ghana are poor infrastructure, environmental degradation, and contaminated water sources.

He said despite the existence of minerals and mining regulations, enforcement has not been effective since the inception of mining in the country.

Mr. Iddrisu cited instances where mining companies have polluted water bodies and the environment without facing appropriate consequences for such actions as outlined in the mining Act and policy.

In a subsequent interview, Mr. John Mensah, a participant from Terchire, highlighted the disparity between Ghana and other countries in terms of mineral revenue, saying Ghana received the lowest percentage of mineral revenue as compared to other nations.

He said the government has to consider amending the percentage of mineral revenue allocation to benefit all citizens, particularly those residing in mining areas to ensure that everyone in the country gains from mineral extraction.

