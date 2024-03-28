Institute of Directors-Ghana to honour Asantehene

Accra, March 28, GNA – The Institute of Directors- Ghana (IoD-Gh) has sought the permission of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to honour him for his distinguished leadership over Asanteman.

The Institute noted that, the governance of the King had reverberated across the whole country, the African continent and the entire globe.

During a courtesy call by the executives of the IoD-Gh, led by Rev Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah, the President, on March 27, 2024, the Institute served the request to hold a special event at Manhyia Palace to recognise and honour Asantehene for his outstanding record in promoting good governance.

“Our Institute will be 25 years old this year, and we believe it is no coincidence that our anniversary coincided with that of Otumfuo’s. If we have a unique award or an honour we want to do for a single individual who has championed admirably, and ethically in governance not just in Ghana, then we wish to request to bestow it on Otumfuo.

“We cannot sit from afar and announce this award. We have an annual Excellence Award, but with your pedigree, we had to consult some leaders in the governance space to lead us here,” Rev Appiah said.

The Institute communicated its intention to create a longstanding friendship with the Palace, which would be strengthened through the institution of the loD-Gh Otumfuo Best Graduating Student in Corporate Governance Award, an award scheme, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Institute also sought permission to establish what it called the Otumfuo Centre of Excellence in Corporate Governance at the KNUST School of Business to research and promote good corporate governance practices in Asanteman, Ghana and beyond.

The delegation included Kofi Asumadu-Apenteng, IoD-Gh Council Member and Chair of Otumfuo Project; Prof Ahmed Agyapong, Dean, KNUST Business School; Prof K O Appiah, Vice Dean, KNUST Business School; and Dr Richard Owusu Afriyie, Senior Lecturer, KNUST Business School.

Also present were Prof Hannah Vivian Osei, KNUST Business School; Mr Evans Agbozo, Deputy Regional Commander- Customs; and Dr Alfred Sarbah, Senior Lecturer, Kumasi Technical University.

