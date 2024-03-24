Christians celebrate Palm Sunday today

Accra, March 24, GNA – Christians in Ghana are joining others around the world to observe Palm Sunday today, March 24, 2024.

The Day, also known as Passion Day, is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, prior to His crucifixion.

It is the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.

In Ghana, the Day is commemorated with processions of churches through some principal streets with members waving palm branches, and handkerchiefs, singing of “Hosanna, Hosanna”.

According to Gospel, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey and was welcomed by the townspeople with songs of praise, as some paid homage by throwing clothes and palm branches on the ground for Him to walk on.

The palm frond has been incorporated into Christian iconography to represent the victory of martyrs, and of the spirit over the flesh.

GNA

