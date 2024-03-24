Catholics at Hohoe mark Palm Sunday  

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), March 24, GNA – Parishioners of the Saint Augustine, Holy Rosary, Holy Trinity and Corpus Christi Roman Catholic churches at Hohoe have commemorated this year’s Palm Sunday with a procession through some principal streets of the town.

Palm Sunday is marked by Christians to remember the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, days before His crucifixion.

Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, the Parish Priest, St Augustine Parish, in a homily said human beings had no strength, power and authority on their own except in the one from God.

He said although mankind would use their power, strength and authority to suppress and make others uncomfortable, Jesus Christ used the power, strength and authority He received from God for the salvation of mankind.

Rev. Fr. Afesi said the celebration and joy of Christians on Palm Sunday signified the fact that Christ’s death was not the end; there was resurrection!

He urged Christians to encourage themselves and others in moments of difficulties.

Rev. Fr. Kenneth Debre, the Parish Priest of the Holy Rosary Parish, said the victory of Christians was in God and not the problems they faced because they had already been declared victorious through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Palm Sunday, also known as ‘Passion Sunday,’ is the final Sunday of Lent, and the beginning of the Holy Week on the Christian Calendar.

It is known as Palm Sunday because the faithful often use palm fronds for the re-enactment of Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem.

