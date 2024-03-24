Anloga District Assembly form sub-committees 

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Anloga (V/R), March 24, GNA – The Anloga District Assembly led by Mr Seth Yormewu, Chief Executive, has formed sub-committees to enhance the performance of the Assembly’s duties.

The formation process held at the Assembly’s second meeting formed part of its functions as stipulated in the Local Governance Act 936 of 2016.

It states that “There must be sub-committees to be responsible for collating and deliberating on issues as its responsibility to assist the District Assembly in its deliberative, legislative and executive functions.”

The statutory committees constituted were, Justice and Security Committee led by Mr Emmanuel Dordor; Development Planning Sub-Committee to be chaired by Mr Eddah Edward, Social Services Sub-Committee chaired by Mr Raphaeal Kwadzo Agbanavor; Finance and Administration Sub-Committee led by Mr Ali Kweku Joseph; and the Works Sub-Committee also led by Mr Simon Awadzi.

Other ad-hoc committees formed included the House Sub-Committee led by Mr Samuel Sebuava, Agricultural, Fisheries, Climate Change, and Disaster Management Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Mr George Dzakpasu.

Mr Joseph Kwabla Kpattah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, charged all committee members to bring their expertise on board to serve the district.

He advised the chairmen to exhibit service leadership by taking into consideration the overall needs of the electorates and take the views of committee members seriously.

“If all these committees function well, I can promise you that the Anloga District will be adjudged the best in Volta region and one of the best in Ghana, because most of the Assembly’s work is at the committee level and I trust the people we have now,” he said.

Mr Yormewu, the District Chief Executive who is also the Chairman of the Executive Committee, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said he was confident that the members would perform creditably to enhance the progress of the district.

He said the expertise of all members, elected and appointed, was heavily considered before nominating them into the committees, adding that each member was placed where they could function well, and this would materialise in the progress of the assembly and the district at large.

Each committee was constituted with about 30 per cent of women to as well as persons living with disabilities to ensure their inclusiveness and empowerment.

Anloga District is one of the 18 Districts in the Volta Region with fishing, vegetable farming and trading forming major economic activities of its indigenes.

GNA

