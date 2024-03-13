Ato Forson: State files nolle prosequi to discontinue charges against Dr Anemana

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, March 13, GNA – The State has filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charges leveled against Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, the second accused person in the trial involving Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Minister for Finance and Mr Richard Dzakpa, a Businessman.

Dr Anemana, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment, is standing trial with the others over alleged financial loss to the State to the tune of over €2.37 million in the purchase of ambulances.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly willfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”

Dr Anemana was also granted a bail of one million Ghana Cedis with three sureties one of whom shall be a public servant not below the rank of a director.

While Mr Dzakpa was granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

A Nolle Prosequi filed on March 11, 2024, signed by Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution, discontinued the proceedings against him.

“Take notice that the Republic intends that the proceedings against the accused person: Dr Anemana in the above-named case shall not continue,” she said in the document.

On Tuesday, the case was held in chambers before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge.

The AG’s decision to enter a nolle prosequi is not subject to control by the courts and the AG is not required to provide reasons.

Meanwhile Mr Dzakpa is expected to open his defence on March 19, 2024.

GNA

