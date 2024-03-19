Asantehene counsels government to adopt pragmatic payment plan to keep road contractors on site 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, March 19, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has asked the government to be pragmatic in handling the payment of road contractors to address the perennial abandonment of project sites.

“Do not wait until you can pay all the money you owe contractors before attending to them.

“Just give them what is available to keep them on site,” he told Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the sector minister when he called on him at the Manhyia Palace.

According to the Asantehene, no contractor would abandon site when funds are released to them, however small, and urged the Minister to consider his proposal to protect the investments being made in the road sector.

He said the incessant abandoning of sites by contractors due to lack of funds only deteriorated the roads and called for a paradigm shift in handling the situation to protect the investments.

The provision of good roads, he said, was a catalyst for national development and stressed the need to prioritise road construction across the country.

He charged the Minister to live up to expectation by working closely with relevant stakeholders to improve the road network of the country.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye was at the Palace to seek the blessings of the King ahead of the inspection of road projects currently ongoing in the region.

Among the projects inspected by the Minister on the first day were the Sunyani Road in Kumasi, Suame Interchange, the construction of the Atafoa bridge as well as road projects in the Kwabre East Municipality and Kwabre South District.

The Suame Interchange which is being executed by Rango Construction Company Limited is a four-tier interchange which seek to reduce congestion and travelling time.

It comes with an underpass at Abrepo Junction and overpasses at Krofrom Junction, Anomangye Junction, Magazine New Road Junction, and Abusuakruwa Junction.

As part of the project, the Offinso Road would be widened into a two and three lane dual carriage way with 15 kilometres of local roads also earmarked for construction.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye after inspecting the progress of work on the interchange applauded the contractors for the good job than so far, and urged them to keep up the momentum.

He said the Suame Interchange was the single biggest road project in Ghana in terms of scope and function and that there must be no room for delays and shoddy work.

“So far, I am very impressed with the work and I am satisfied with what the contractor and the consultant have done,” he told the media in an interview.

He said projects of such magnitudes were bound to face certain challenges and for that matter, he had directed his deputies to participate in the monthly meetings of the contractors to enable the ministry to address emerging issues promptly.

“Government is committed to making sure that all these projects are completed on time so that the people can reap the full benefits of the projects,” the Minister assured.

He was of the firm believe that the completion of the project would boost socio-economic development not only in Kumasi but other adjoining regions who mostly passed through Suame to conduct their businesses

GNA

