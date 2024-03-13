13th African Games: Ghana, Congo share points in fascinating Group A encounter 

Accra, March 8, GNA – The Black Satellites of Ghana were held to a goalless draw by their Congolese counterparts in Group A of the 13th African Games football competition.

Ghana Coach Desmond Sakyi Ofei, in his first competitive game for the Black Satellites, started the likes of Abdul Aziz Issah and Ofori Marcathy, who have been brilliant for their club sides this season.



The Black Satellites of Ghana made a good start to the game, controlling affairs in every department with some neat and tidy passes.



Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Mensah had a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead in the 21st minute, but Congolese goalkeeper Dhody Bissila pulled off a brilliant save.



Dreams FC playmaker Abdul Aziz Issah was the danger man for the Black Satellites, but the well-organised Congolese defence neutralised the Ghanaian attacker.



Ghana had numerous opportunities to take the lead in the first half, but their lack of experience was evident as they failed to capitalise.



Both sides started the second half with intensity. Ghana had a chance to take the lead, but Musibau Aziz shockingly missed from five yards to the despair of

the few home fans.



The Congolese seemed a very compact side and very difficult to break for the Black Satellites, who mounted a series of attacking strides.



Musibau Aziz came so close to giving Ghana the lead, but his 30-yard effort came off the crossbar to the relief of the Congolese players.

There was no late drama as both sides settled for a point each.



Ghana will be seeking their first win of the tournament when they face Gambia on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

GNA

