Zenith Bank doubles down on expansion, opens 42nd branch in thriving Ashaiman

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has marked a significant milestone with the official opening of its 42nd physical business location in Ashaiman.

With the Bank’s presence in 11 out of the 16 regions, the new branch located at the Ashaiman Shell Filling Station on the Ashaiman-Klagon road demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to expanding its reach and bringing its services closer to communities.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said it also underscored the Bank’s aim to solidify its presence in the country’s vibrant financial landscape.

Mr. Henry Onwuzurigbo, the Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, speaking at the ceremony emphasised that the new branch

reflected the Bank’s philosophy of being wherever its services were needed.

He acknowledged the impact of digital banking but underlined the importance of maintaining brick-and-mortar branches to ensure the benefits of human interaction are not lost in the banking industry.

According to the MD/CEO, the choice of Ashaiman for the new branch was strategic, considering its dense population, multicultural composition, and thriving micro, small and medium sized business ecosystem.

He said with a bustling manufacturing sector encompassing textiles, agricultural inputs, metalwork, and others, Ashaiman he said presented a compelling opportunity for Zenith Bank to contribute to the local economy.

“With this branch opening in this vibrant and commercially active town that is Ashaiman, Zenith Bank has once again demonstrated its commitment to wider accessibility, and we have more openings coming,” Mr. Onwuzurigbo said.

He hinted at another branch opening in the pipeline.

The MD/CEO said the Bank was always committed to an exceptional customer experience, assuring all present of the readiness of staff to serve.

Mrs. Getrude Amui, the Market Queen of Ashaiman, acknowledged the initial apprehensions many traders have towards financial institutions.

She commended Zenith Bank’s approach, citing positive interactions with leadership, transparent communication, and visible growth, factors that instilled confidence and encouraged wider participation in the formal financial sector.

“When you come to the markets many have not had very good experiences and are therefore hesitant to commit to financial institutions, but Zenith Bank’s approach, our interactions with the highest level of its leaders, the assurances provided and what we have seen with our eyes give us confidence that our deposits are not only

safe, but we will grow with the bank,” she explained.

The event was graced by a notable assembly of dignitaries representing various sectors and institutions within the Ashaiman community.

Among the esteemed guests were Imam Yakubu Abdul-Hamid, the Imam of the Ashaiman Jericho Mosque; Superintendent Osman Alhassan and ASP Isaac Avornorkadzi, Acting District Police Commander – Ashaiman.

Others are Rev. Anslem Okafo, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Traders – Ashaiman; Mr. James Ahiadome, CEO of J.K. Ahiadome Transport Limited.

GNA

