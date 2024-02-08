My ministers and deputy ministers will not exceed 50 – Dr Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah

Accra, Feb.8, GNA – The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he will work with not more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers under his presidency.

At the first public event following his election as NPP Flagbearer in Accra to outline his vision, Dr Bawumia said an efficient system of governance would require fewer ministers, hence, his decision to have less ministers.

‘’I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers,’’ Dr Bawumia assured.

Dr Bawumia underscored the need to enhance the role of the private sector along with fiscal and administrative decentralisation, improving our systems and the way our institutions function as that would lead to greater efficiency.

That, he said, would help to cut waste and ensure value for money in procurement.

‘’The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP. This represents a major paradigm shift. Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers,” the NPP Flagbearer added.

“An independent Fiscal Responsibility Council will be set up to reduce budget deficits and interest rates under my Presidency,” Dr Bawumia stated.

To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, Dr Bawumia explained that his government would enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982).

The Fiscal Responsibility Act would also be amended to add a fiscal rule that required that budgeted expenditure in any year did not exceed 105 per cent of the previous year’s tax revenue.

“This will prevent the experience of budgetary expenditures based on optimistic revenue forecasts, which don’t materialise,” Dr Bawumia explained.

Furthermore, his government would reduce the fiscal burden on government by leveraging the private sector.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government, over the past seven years, had rolled out many social safety nets like Free SHS and Free TVET to lessen the financial burden of Ghanaians.

“With all these social safety nets in place, my government will now focus on jobs and wealth creation by the private sector for all Ghanaians. My administration will incentivise the private sector to complement government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance.’’

The event was on the theme: “Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,” which enabled the NPP Flagbearer for the December Election to outline his vision and priority policies for the nation.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, Wife of the Vice President Hajia Samira Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, and Mrs Osei Frema-Opare, the Chief of Staff were in attendance.

The others include the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Mr Justin Kodua Frempong, General Secretary of the Party, former presidential aspirants, ministers of State, members of Parliament, Party Executives, Council of Elders of the Party, and the diplomatic community.

The Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) where the forum was held, was filled to capacity with enthusiastic party supporters and sympathizers having to find space outside the auditorium.

GNA

