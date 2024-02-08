New SHS curriculum will focus on values – NaCCA

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Mr Reginald Quartey, Head of Curriculum Directorate at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) on Thursday said the new Senior High School Curriculum will focus on social, emotional and behavioral issues as well as values.

He said education should be able to empower the individual to contribute to changing society in a positive way and making it better.

Mr Quartey told the Ghana News Agency that NaCCA had consulted various stakeholders including persons with disabilities to make the new curriculum inclusive and cater for the needs of learners with disability.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment with the support of T-Tel (Transforming Teaching Education and Learning), a Ghanaian non-for-profit organisation, has constituted an Inclusive Education Expert Advisory panel to strengthen accessibility for learners with disability.

The new curriculum will be piloted in two Senior High Schools that is Okuapeman Senior High school and Mampong Senior Technical School.

Mr Quartey said NaCCA would take feedback from the schools after the pilot and incorporate concerns before the curriculum is rolled out nationally.

He said the new curriculum would also promote inclusivity allowing all learners and educators to participate fully.

Mr Quartey called for community support to make the new SHS curriculum successful.

