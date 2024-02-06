We are focused on growth and development in agriculture-Dr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah

By Caesar Abagali

Wa, Feb. 06, GNA – The Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG Fertilizers), an indigenous leader, has attributed its growth and expansion within the agribusiness input space, to its demonstrative understanding of the sector.

It has also attributed their success to transparent business practices and accountable procedures and modules.

“Additionally, AMG Fertilizers have worked tirelessly to ensure that, beyond, improving nutrient efficiency, our products are environmentally friendly and safe from significant health risks”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview on the company’s contribution towards improving agriculture as well as job creation, Dr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah, Managing Director of AMG Fertilizers said, growth and food security were the benchmark of the company’s desires.

“AMG Fertilizer’s 12 years of designing and driving practical educational training programmes and product demonstration for farmers, across the country, on best application practices, has equally supported to create and facilitate a special bonding between the company and the farmers, which has ultimately ensured transparency, accountability and value for money”.

Dr Appiah said they did that by conducting in-depth research, into products development, ensuring their range of fertilizer products, offering solutions that were effective and highly competitive, to protect both the crops and nutrition and spur the farmers on to maximize profits.

“AMG Fertilizers has worked to ensure all its products are certified and meet PPRSD (Plant protection and regulatory services division) and GSA (Ghana Standard Authority) Regulations.

“To this end, AMG fertilizers fully funded the training of over 300,000 farmers across the country, with CSIR and MOFA, as partners.

On job creation and women empowerment, he said they had made giant strides in that direction to alleviate poverty.

“The company since its inception had offered direct employment to over 500 experts as well as over 15,000 other jobs for the teeming population who help to realize specialized and quality plant-feeding nutrition solutions to farmers.

He said farming was the mainstay of the people and that continuous training and demonstration increased yields saying, “With a team of Agronomists and partnerships with Private Companies, CRIG, COCOBOD and MoFA, AMG fertilizers fully funded the training of about 300,000 farmers across the country”.

Dr. Appiah said, he had personally set himself the challenge of being part of a world that would support and promote the agenda of education, women and health related activities.

On Corporate Social Responsibility, he said AMG fertilizers had contributed significantly to several community and educational projects, some of which include; a building project for a 4-Storey Office and laboratory complex for the Horticulture department of the Agricultural Faculty at KNUST worth USD 800,000.00, donation of 100 laptops in support of the brilliant, but needy students under the KNUST’S “Support One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL) project”.

The rest he said were the donation of GHC 1,000,000 to KNUST as support to students at the Department of Horticulture and the College of health sciences at KNUST, the renovation of one of the old blocks at University of Ghana Business School for Innovation Hub worth over GH¢ 800,000 and the donation of GH¢ 100,000 to student entrepreneur startups from the UGBS Innovation hub.

He said the success stories of AMG fertilizers included supporting some of the government led projects such as Planting for Food and Jobs, where AMG had participated over the years with fertilizer supplies.

He mentioned the National Farmers’ Day, Cocoa Day, and Special Rice Initiative among others as some of the areas his outfit had significantly supported over the years.

On managing negative publication about AMG fertilizers, Dr. Appiah indicated that, his outfit was focused on building a formidable brand to improve efficiency and transform lives, and that responding to negative publicity was not part of the company’s policy, as it could be retrogressive and end up derailing their vision and mission.

“Sometimes, you need to let it go, to continue churning out the best for the people out there to better their lots.” – Dr. Appiah said.

