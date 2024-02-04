Spanish-Nigerian artist Amal drops highly anticipated single “God Knows” 

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – The breakout music artiste, Amal, known for her renowned unique fusion of Spanish and Nigerian influences, has released her much anticipated single, “God Knows”.

Building on the successes of her debut release, “New Beginnings,” Amal continued to carve her niche in the music industry with a distinctive blend of R&B and Afro beats.

Amal’s entrancing vocals and poetic lyrics, showcased in “Detty December,” resonated with audiences globally, earning her widespread acclaim.

Amal brings her multicultural roots into the mix with a blend of English, pidgin English, and even some Spanish to showcase her versatility.

The title of the song demonstrated the power of the omniscient God in relation to everything that goes on with humans.

“God Knows” is another soul-stirring composition that pushed the boundaries of genre, offering listeners an immersive musical experience.

It delved into themes of faith, perseverance, and self-discovery and is the perfect illustration of Amal’s unique take on the Afrobeat genre.

Inspired by her cultural heritage, Amal had embraced the alchemy of contemporary urban tempo, fusing this with an Afrobeat rhythm, punctuated beautifully by her hyptnotic Spanish and French poetic lyricism.,

The artiste’s Spanish-Nigerian heritage served as a wellspring of inspiration, infusing her music with cultural richness and diversity.

The single, laden with emotion and sincerity, was a harmonious fusion of soul, R&B, Afrobeats and gospel elements, showcasing Amal’s versatility as a vocalist and storyteller creating an intimate connection with the listener.

Fans could connect with Amal to catch exclusive glimpses of the upcoming release, behind-the-scenes content, and updates.

Amal was poised to leave an indelible mark on the global music scene, solidifying her status as a cross-cultural music sensation.

GNA

