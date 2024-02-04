Zion College to implement hybrid distance learning during semester breaks  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (VR) Feb. 4, GNA-Madam Nutifafa Abla Kwawukume, the headmistress of Zion College Senior High School at Anloga in the Volta region, has disclosed that the school will implement hybrid distance learning during semester breaks.

The move, according to her, would help promote and improve quality education and continuous teaching and learning during the period.

Madam Kwawukume, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency on plans to enhance quality education delivery, said that the school management had tasked itself with numerous implementations.

“We have other measures and strategies that would help us gear towards the realisation of our goals of achieving a grade ‘A’ status,” she stated.

Madam Kwawukume explained that the move to introduce distance learning during semester breaks would mitigate students’ idleness since most of them would stay longer at home during the period.

She outlined other plans such as the installation of computerised software systems to record and monitor students’ academic outputs, regular observations of lessons by management, inspection of teachers’ scheme of work, and teaching notes.

“We also have others which would include inspection of learners’ outputs, prep supervision, intervention programmes, common test, academic excellence award, an institution of a minimum grade of C6-strategy, among others.”

Madam Kwawukume, outlining their challenges, said that the school urgently needed a risograph or photocopier for their internal examination purposes, a 60-seater school bus, metal beds for boding students, a modern library, electricity and water extension, a new dining hall, and others.

She revealed that even though the school was faced with numerous challenges, they still chalked some successes both in academic and extracurricular activities.

Zico, established in 1937, is a mixed school with a current student population of over 2,100.

Courses offered include Agriculture, Business, Home Economics, Visual Arts, General Arts, and General Science.

