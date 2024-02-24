NDC remembers Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on 58th year of his overthrow 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 24, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday joined Ghanaians in commemorating 58 years of the overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

A statement issued by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on 24th February, 1966, President Nkrumah was ousted from office through Ghana’s first-ever coup d’etat.

“That day will be remembered as Ghana’s day of shame, as the coup truncated Nkrumah’s transformational vision, which he had set in motion the accelerated development and industrialisation of our country,” it said.

“Instructively, the coup was executed by security personnel with the active orchestration of the forbears of those at the helm of affairs…in close collaboration with their foreign pay masters.”

“This nation-wrecking act was followed by a deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia- Dombo Tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah by attacking his works and legacy”.

The statement noted that despite the determined efforts to rewrite history, the memory of Kwame Nkrumah lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled.

“We must say never again to such acts of treachery, that have set our nation back and rolled back the clock of progress by several years.”

“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah truly never dies.”

GNA

