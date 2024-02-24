Select Ga Dangme person as your running mate-Ga Dangme Youth to Bawumia

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni, GNA

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA- The Ga-Dagnme Youth, a pressure group, has called on Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to choose a native of Ga-Dangme as his running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.

The group said no indigene of the Greater Accra Region had ever become a running mate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

The demands by the youth to choose a Ga Dagnme running mate has come as the 2024 presidential candidate for the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, prepares to announce his running mate.

At a press conference in Accra, the group also said that although the Greater Accra Region was the administrative and commercial capital

“ for over a hundred years, yet we have been set to the back page of the executive leadership of the governance of the country,’’

They added, “all positions that the Ga Dangmes have been holding before and after independence have been strategically taken by tribal politics. This has been unfair to the Ga Dangme people. We are appealing to NPP to consider a Ga Dangme as his running mate.

Nii Ayi Okropong, Chairman of the Blema Kusum Gboo Council, said they were expecting the NPP to act on their demand.

He said they felt disadvantaged as running mate choices for the two major political parties in the country since the commencement of the fourth republican constitution had not featured any one from Ga Dangme.

Nii Okropong said the natives of Ga Dangme had played significant roles in the development of the country through their efforts, expertise and stewardship in various roles and positions in the country and were equally competent to hold the running position.

The Blema Kusum Gboo Council Chairman, noted that personalities, including the two former speakers of Parliamen(Mr Daniel Francis Annan and Mr Peter Ala Adjetey) and , former Chief Justices showed that Ga Dangme community had equally qualified people who could be appointed as running mates.

GNA



