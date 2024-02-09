My Presidency will create jobs and growth – Dr Worlanyo Mensah

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Rev Dr Worlanyo Mensah, Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general election says his Transformation leadership is resolute in economic growth and national discipline to create diversified economy.

The Economist said Ghana was experiencing economic depression, with growth remaining subdued in 2024, high inflation weighing on domestic demands.

He said his government would be an all-inclusive one, drawing the enviable human resources within industry and academia, sectors of the economy and across the political divide to create a prosperous nation.

Rev Dr Mensah said this when he announced his Independent Presidential Candidature in Accra and gave out a number of developmental programmes to implement if elected.

“Ghana is currently divided along political blocs. We need to build a united nation. This calls for an independent leader who will bring together well-meaning Ghanaians across the political and social divide to build a united Ghana,” he said.

The Economist said the country’s fortunes seemed to be unparalleled amongst it peers, however, without everyone’s input, peace, togetherness, unity in diversity and building bridges could elude the country not turn the country.

In outlining his vision and programmes for the country, Rev Dr Mensah, said, every district would have industrial and free zones for commercial, industrialisation and domestic agenda.

He said his regime would abolish nuisance taxes and VAT imposed on motor bikes and tricycles to help the poor and people living below the poverty line.

Some of his programmes would be the establishment of cotton farms and provision of machinery to expand textile and garment industry, expanding machine manufacturing sector to manufacture agricultural equipment and expand manpower.

Others include supporting Kantanka Automobile to upscale its technology for more production, create jobs, give skills training to TVET population and support pharmaceutical industry to make Ghana a hub.

“I will review Free SHS where students enjoying boarding school will pay for only boarding fee, TVET education will be free, technological advancement and digitization will be the catalyst for development,” Rev Dr Mensah said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

