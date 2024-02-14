Let love lead during Valentine’s celebrations – Dr. Anane

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Feb. 14, GNA – Reverend Dr. Albert Anane, the Eastern Region ‘A’ Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, has urged the public to embrace love as the guiding principle in their celebrations during the Valentine’s Day.

According to him, love is a profound emotion and a fundamental aspect of the Christian faith that enables individuals to provide support, care, and empathy for one another.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev Dr. Anane discussed this year’s Valentine’s Day and shared the story of Saint Valentine who exemplified love by ministering to persecuted Christians and dedicating his life to serving the poor and needy in society.

The cleric encouraged the public to embrace love and compassion during celebrations and festivities, to bring hope and joy to those who are feeling down.

He noted that by offering support and care to others, “we can work towards improving people’s living conditions and making a positive impact on their lives.”

Valentine’s Day is observed annually on February 14 in the Catholic, Anglican, and Lutheran churches.

It is a day to honour Saint Valentine, who was martyred while ministering to persecuted Christians.

It’s known as a time of love when people exchange gifts with their partners, families, and friends.

Rev. Dr. Anane emphasised that the purpose of the day is not to encourage immoral behaviour, contrary to what some individuals, especially the youth, may believe.

In Ghana, the celebration of Valentine’s Day has evolved over the years. In 2005, the country introduced National Chocolate Day to align with this occasion.

The aim was to encourage the consumption of locally produced chocolate and cocoa products, showcasing the quality of Made-in-Ghana goods.

GNA

