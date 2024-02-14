Nabdam Assembly members urged to cooperate to accelerate development

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Nangodi (U/E), Feb. 14, GNA – Mrs Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive for Nabdam in the Upper East Region has charged the Assembly Members of the district to cooperate

and collaborate with the District Assembly and other development partners to propel the needed development.

She said the district was young and required the dedication, commitment and support of all stakeholders including the Assembly members, to persistently work to bring improvement in the lives of the vulnerable.

“Since the creation of the district in 2012, we have chalked successes on programmes, and projects through popular participation spearheaded by Assembly members and Unit Committee, to serve our people which has translated into development for our people,” she said.

The DCE made the call at Nangodi, at the inauguration of the fourth Assembly of the district after the recently held district level elections.

She noted that as a district, efforts had been directed, over the years at improving upon the standards of living of the people through various innovative and collaborative actions and underscored the need to strengthen efforts to consolidate such gains.

Mrs Anamoo said: “I want to urge both elected and appointed Assembly members who are being inaugurated today to work diligently to bring development to their respective electoral areas and the district as a whole.

“As a district, I wish to assure you that we are committed to channelling all available resources to the development of all the Electoral Areas in the district, to ensure that our shared aspirations to serving our communities and promoting development are realised.”

The Nabdam DCE noted that development was a collective effort and appealed to other stakeholders to collaborate with the Assembly members to bring the desired development.

A total of 19 Assembly Members comprising 13 elected and six appointed were sworn into office.

The new Nabdam District Assembly however, failed to elect a Presiding Member after two rounds of elections.

Mr Isaac Wulug, Assemblyman for Zanlerigu-Daliga Electoral Area and Mr Lawrence Agengre, Assemblyman for Kongo East Electoral Area had eight and 12 votes in each round, respectively.

Neither failed to secure the two-third majority of members present and voting as required by the Local Government Act to be elected Presiding Member.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

