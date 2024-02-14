‘Dano Cow’ treats traders on Valentine’s Day

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Feb 14, GNA – Some traders and shoppers in the capital’s Central Business District (CBD) were on Wednesday, Valentine Day, given a treat by a dancing ‘Dano cow’.

The Arla Dano milk products’ mascot made a stop at Rawlings Park to gift some products to customers as part of activities to mark Valentine’s Day.

Amidst drumming and the blaring of trumpets, the mascot distributed milk products to various shop owners and clients.

In an Interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Annie Tetteh Kwao, the Marketing Officer of the Company, said the outreach provided an opportunity to educate consumers about the health benefits of the product.

She said the essence of the exercise was to also solicit feedback from consumers about the products.

“Dano Milk wants to share love with our consumers and remind them of how Dano loves them.

“We brought our mascot on board to be able to hug and bring some excitement to the market…,” Ms Kwao said.

She said the marketplace was chosen for the showcasing of love due to the high level of interaction that happened there among people of different backgrounds.

The mascot also visited the Madina Market.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

