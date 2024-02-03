Lands Commission to embark on ‘You Deserve to Know’ campaign this year

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Feb.03, GNA – The Lands Commission says it will soon launch an outreach programme, dubbed: “You Deserve to Know”, to educate the public on several aspects of its operations and activities.

Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, announced this in Accra on Friday during its annual briefing and launch of Staff Awards Scheme.

The campaign, he explained, would focus on creating public awareness on the Commission’s mandate, service delivery and specific processes in delivering those

services, the fees chargeable for the services, digital reform platforms, among others.

That, he said, would enhance the corporate image of the Commission, public trust, and confidence in its operations.

“In Ghana, workers of the Lands Commission are perceived as taking the biggest bribes and other media reports on the performance of the Commission often focused on our shortcomings whilst little is reported on the efforts and good works of the Commission,” Mr Arthur said.

“The very hard works of most staff of the Commission are drowned by the wrongs of the few. Most people are not well informed about our operations and the role of the Commission in the land space.”

The outreach campaign is, therefore, intended to correct the misconceptions the public have about the Commission and create a positive corporate image going forward.

However, Mr Arthur was quick to explain that its corporate image redemption drive could only succeed if it was associated with improvements in its services to the public.

He, thus, called for teamwork among the staff and management to complement one another.

Meanwhile the Commission would open its new Headquarters office located at 37 in April, this year, to enhance service delivery.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, highlighted the Ministry’s plans for this year including digital transformation of land administration activities, and completion of the new Lands Commission’s head office.

He expressed confidence in the Commission’s leadership and believed that it was heading the right direction.

“Ghanaians will overwhelmingly vouch for the credibility and efficiency of the Commission sooner or later,” he said.

GNA

