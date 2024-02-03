Oti Regional NPP Organizer urges party to focus on grassroots

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb 3, GNA – Mr Felix Ade, the Oti Regional Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged his party to pay attention to the welfare of its members.

He said the party could stay in power for long if they restructure it ibecome aghly resourceful entity that would be able to attend to the welfare and needs of the party members, especially at the grassroots.

He emphasized that the grassroots held the political fortunes of the party and therefore needed more support in terms of logistics and finances to empower the party to reach out to the masses with the political campaigns ahead of the December general elections.

He explained that the NPP could win the 2024 elections if the party’s grassroots structures were strengthened to become financially strong, focused and united.

He also spoke about the initiatives being undertaken by President Akufo-Addo’s administration to improve the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.

He added that the essence of governance and leadership was to create the requisite ecosystem for both businesses and individual citizens to function effectively.

“We have recognized many interventions and numerous flagship projects under this government than any other government.”

He said the Government had established the Zongo Development Fund, Restored Nurses and Teacher Trainee Allowances, instituted NABCO to temporarily deal with graduate unemployment menace, sustained Free Senior High School, increased Capitation Grant and many others.

