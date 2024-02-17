Kadjebi Assembly reconvenes on February 19 to elect Presiding Member 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Kadjebi (O/R), Feb 17, GNA – The 54-member Kadjebi District Assembly in the Oti Region will reconvene on Monday, February 19, to elect a presiding member (PM).

The Assembly’s attempt on February 12 to elect a PM failed as none of the two contenders, Mr Charles Nyame Kormisah, a Government Appointee and Headmaster of Ntruboman SHS, and Mr Anthony Ahiable, an Assemblyman for Wawaso Electoral Area and a Teacher, failed to get the required two-thirds majority votes.

A letter written on February 14, signed by Mr Cletus Chevure, Secretary to the Assembly, asked the Assembly to be present at 1000 hours on Monday, February 19 for the election of the presiding member.

The letter, signted by the Ghana News Agency, stated the formation of committees/sub-committees, and adoption of official Language (s) to be used during the Assembly proceedings, among other things on the same day.

The previous elections on February 12 saw Mr Kormisah getting 31 votes while Mr Ahiable had 20 during the first round of voting with two rejected ballots and one absentee.

That of second round saw Mr Kormisah securing 33 votes, with Mr Ahiable getting 20.

In line with section 17(3) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), “The Presiding Member shall be elected by at least a two-thirds majority of all the members of the District Assembly”.

