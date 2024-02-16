Equip participants with knowledge, and skills to safeguard the nation’s peace and security-Madam Osei-Opare

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, has urged the National College of Defence Studies to equip its students with the knowledge and expertise required to ensure the country’s peace, security, and prosperity.

She challenged the College’s Management to find a pathway to the harmonious coexistence of natural resources, human well-being, and national progress.

Madam Osei-Opare made the call during the Maiden Matriculation Ceremony of the National College of Defence Studies Course 1, 2023 Academic Year.

She stated that the establishment of the College demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that the Armed Forces and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complex challenges of the contemporary security landscape.

The College was established to nurture and train future leaders of the Armed Forces and Civil Servants from MDAs in Ghana and other African countries with the knowledge, skills, and values required to protect and serve their nations.

Course 1 had 19 students, including 17 Senior Officers from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and one each from the Ministries of Defence and National Security, who studied for 41 weeks.

They conducted research in Military Science, Defence Studies, Strategic Studies, International Relations, and related subjects, leading to their earning of a master’s degree in strategic studies.

The theme of the Maiden Course 1 was “Environment, Security, and Development” and will be mentored by GIMPA.

She said it would address the complex relationship between the environment, evolving security challenges, and the imperative need for development.

She expressed the strong conviction that the intricate interplay between these three pillars was essential in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for Ghana because it addressed the issues raised in the National Security Strategy document.

She said as the country embarked on this journey; it was important to recognize the timeliness of the College’s establishment.

The Chief of Staff said the threats posed by terrorists and violent extremist groups in the sub-region demand that “we equip ourselves with the necessary tools and insights to address these challenges head-on.”

She said additionally, that the recent National Security Strategy document recognized several security challenges, including climate change, youth unemployment, poverty, illegal mining, and vigilantism among others.

“To tackle these security challenges, Ghana’s national security strategy document emphasizes the crucial role of enhanced regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building,” she added.

It also highlights the significance of strengthening border security, improving governance structures, and promoting social and economic development to address the root causes of these challenges.

She said the College’s vision and objectives aimed at producing graduates imbued with leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that were required to address Ghana and Africa’s complex security challenges.

The Chief of Staff said the knowledge and skills the participant would acquire were paramount to improving the future strategic landscape of the country.

She encouraged them to fully engage in the process of knowledge acquisition and seek the face of God and the support of their family as they embark on this journey.

She assured the Commandant and his faculty and administrative staff of the government’s commitment to ensuring that they have the resources and facilities to turn out the products the nation desires to take us to the next level in the quest to develop a better Ghana.

Major-General Irvine Nill-Ayitey Aryeetey, the Commandant of the College commended the government for the pursuit of excellence in professional military education in the country.

He encouraged the participants not to only see the programme as an opportunity to enhance their career prospects but also to appreciate the overall objective to imbibe in them the critical thinking to shape their approach to providing advice to leadership and guiding them in their future strategic decision making.

GNA

