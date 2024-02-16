GTA, GPHA Tourism Club celebrate Valentine at the centre of the world 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Feb. 15, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Tourism Club of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), commemorated this year’s Valentine and National Chocolate Day on the Greenwich meridian line to promote the area as a tourist destination.

The Greenwich meridian line, latitude 0.0 degrees, located on the premises of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Greenwich Congregation at Tema Community One, was fully packed with patrons taking pictures while savouring the rich taste of chocolate.

The chocolates are proudly produced from Ghana’s cocoa by the Cocoa Processing Company, which sponsored the programme.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, the GTA Director, Tema Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the club, which he supervised, and the Authority agreed to hold the programme on the Greenwich Line, which made Tema the centre of the world.

He said apart from having almost all the cocoa processing factories in Tema, the production and consumption of cocoa had a lot of linkage to the promotion of tourism in Ghana, hence the choice of the Greenwich Line to commemorate the day.

Mr John Aseeph, the President of the GPHA Tourism Club, said members often identified tourist sites, where they visited to have fun, and this year’s Valentine’s Day was no exception to show love through the sharing of chocolate with the public.

Unfortunately Tema was developed with little consideration for tourism, otherwise places of historical and geographical importance like the Greenwich Meridian Line would have been preserved and properly promoted to attract both local and foreign tourists, he said.

“Most people in Tema might have heard that they are residing in the centre of the world but are not even aware of the actual location of the Greenwich, therefore the need to properly develop the place,” Mr Aseeph said.

GNA

