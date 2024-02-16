GHS, partners launch 20th anniversary celebration of Antiretroviral Treatment

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC)) and other partners have called on Ghanaians to support the elimination of HIV in the country.

The partners made the call at the launch of the 20th anniversary celebration of Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Accra with a year-long programme.

The launch also witnessed the unveiling of the anniversary logo to celebrate the achievements of ART treatment for persons living with HIV in Ghana, which began in December 2003.

Ghana in March 1986 diagnosed its first AIDS case with a total of 26 cases being identified by May 1986.

Since then, the country experienced a generalised HIV epidemic, with a current prevalence of 1.7 per cent of the general population.

Currently, an estimated 354,927 people are living with HIV (PLHIV) in Ghana. Out of this, seven per cent are children aged 0-4, six per cent adolescents aged 10-19, whilst the remaining 87 per cent are adults.

In line with the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, 254,753 (72 per cent) of the estimated PLHIV know their status, 222,581 (83 per cent) are on ART and 151,549 (68 per cent) have achieved viral suppression.

The ART is a combination of antiviral drugs that effectively suppresses the replication of HIV in the body, which delays the progression of the disease and allows those living with HIV to live healthier, longer lives.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director General, GHS, acknowledged the critical importance of the ART in Ghana, which had made remarkable achievements as the number of persons living with HIV were accessing and adhering to the ART.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the country had witnessed a decline in HIV related mortality rates, saying: “This means that more Ghanaians are living longer and healthier lives with HIV.

“Moreover, the rate of new HIV infections has been declining due to the combination of ARV with comprehensive prevention strategies,” he added.

The Director General said the achievements were a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts of the government, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations and the people of Ghana.

Dr. Kuma- Aboagye, however, said the journey had not ended as there was still much work to be done, despite the achievement.

He called on the need to intensify efforts to educate and sensitise communities and dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding HIV and ARV.

Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health, GHS, said the launch sought to celebrate the significant achievements of the past and to also renew commitment to eradicate HIV and AIDS once and for all.

Dr Bekoe said as the 20th anniversary was being celebrated, it was important not to lose sight of the challenges that lay ahead.

He said: “While tremendous progress has been made, we cannot rest until every person, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location, has access to life saving antiretroviral therapy.”

Ms Elsie Ayeh, President of NAP+ Ghana, who shared her story on the ART, said she had been on the treatment for the past 20 years, and described it as a life saver.

She said a lot of lessons had been learnt as many lives were saved throughout the period, adding that a lot of lives had been lost for refusal to avail themselves for care and treatment.

Ms Ayeh said stigmatisation and self-confidence were still issues of concern and called on family members to support persons living with HIV to enable them to continue with their treatment.

She also called on Ghanaians to contribute to the HIV Fund by donating to the shortcode ×9898# to help keep PLHIV alive and prevent transmissions.

The launch was on the theme: “20 years of HIV Antiretroval Treatment in Ghana: Celebrating the progress, ending the epidemic.

Activities to commemorate the yearlong celebration include tour of ART sites and a commemoration project, documentaries down memory lane from 2003 to date and media engagements on ART.

The rest are health walk and soccer competition, quiz competition, national stakeholder dialogue, legacy project, and a climax of events on World AIDS Day Celebration Durbar, dinner, and awards night, among others.

