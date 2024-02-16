World Digital Conference asks countries to embrace digital technologies 

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Professor Goski Alabi, President, African Council for Distance Education (ACDE), and other participants of the Second World Digital Education Conference (WDEC) held in Shanghai, China, have stressed the importance of embracing digital technologies to create innovative learning experiences and empowering learners in the digital age.

A statement issued by Laweh University College, copied to the Ghana News Agency said to this end, they had called on countries to formulate national digital education policies that would help endow their citizens with knowledge and skills to meet their needs and challenges.

It said the attendees, which included other educators, industry professionals, and thought leaders around the globe, also encouraged countries to make a conscious effort to build the capacity of their citizens in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its attendant Ethics of application.

It stated that the two-day conference held from 30th to 31st January 2024, offered a platform for attendees to discuss and explore the latest developments and trends in digital education, including the sharing of insights, exchanging ideas, and collaborating to shape the future of education in the digital age.

Prof. Alabi, who is also the Consulting President of Laweh University College, Accra, spoke on the Role of Digital Education in Africa’s Educational Agenda as the African Union has declared ‘2024 – Africa’s Year of Education’.

Other notable speakers included Dr Jane Thompson, a renowned educational psychologist, who discussed the Psychological Impact of Digital Education on Learners and Strategies for Ensuring their Well-being; Mr John Chen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a leading EdTech company, who presented his vision for the Future of EdTech and Highlighting the Importance of Human-centred Technology in Education; and Prof Maria Lopez, an expert in AI-driven learning systems, who introduced a breakthrough AI platform Designed to Enhance Student Engagement and Adaptive Learning.

Other key personalities who addressed the World confab included Mr Cai Dafeng, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China; Mr Huai Jinpeng, Minister for Education of China; Madam Simona Mirela Miculescu, President of the General Conference of UNESCO; Mr Rahamalla M. Osman, African Union Permanent Representative to China; Mr Chan Chun Sing, Minister of Education Singapore; and several other Ministers and Ambassadors.

The statement said the WDEC also saw the launching of the World Digital Education Alliance (WDEA), where the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE) and Laweh University College were invited to be members.

It emphasised that in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Digital Education was redefining education at all levels, and countries needed to take steps to plan for and prioritise digital education at these levels to enhance both quality and access.

It said additionally, that the Conference called for the move from the 3Cs of digital education namely, Content, Connection and Cooperation to the 3Is: Intelligence, Integration, and Internationalization.

Prof Alabi indicated that against the background of Africa’s status, a fourth C, which she termed ‘Capacity,’ needed to be added to the 3Cs.

To put Digital Education on a higher pedestal, UNESCO declared the 19 of March each year as World Digital Education Day, to raise awareness of the importance of the subject.

And China, the host nation, disclosed that she would prioritise Africa for Digital Education.

Participants also called for improvement in key areas such as Digital Transformation in Education; Online, Blended Learning and Mix-Mode; and International Collaborations and Partnerships.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

