Bodi District Health Directorate holds 2023 annual performance review

By Alex Gyawu Asante

Bodi (WN/R), Feb. 16, GNA – The Bodi District Health Directorate, Ghana Health Service (GHS), at its annual performance review for 2023 called on staff to work harder to meet their targets.

The review, held at Bodi in the Western North Region on Thursday, was to measure the achievements of the district against the set targets defined under its strategic objectives for the year under review and plan ahead.

Mr Paul Noah Quam, the Bodi District Director of Health, advised health workers to unite and work together to achieve their set objectives.

He asked them to work in accordance with the GHS guidelines for improved health care service delivery.

Mr Nti Gyebi Padmore, the District Manager, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), encouraged the health workers to be more proactive in dealing with its card holders when they visited their facilities for health care.

He said the Authority had started sanctioning service providers who contravened the agreement with the National Health Insurance Authority.

