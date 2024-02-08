EMETTS students cautioned against indiscipline

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Feb 9, GNA – Colonel Henry Kwasi Nditsi, the Director of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Technical Training School (EMETTS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has urged new students to desist from any acts of indiscipline while studying.

During a ceremony on Thursday to kick off the 2024 Basic Class III Course one, he told students to maintain the highest standards of discipline during their training.

“Command will not condone any form of indiscipline from any student. Those who show any of such acts will have appropriate disciplinary measures taken against them,” he said.

Col. Nditsi stated that he and the training school’s staff would work to ensure that students on the course excel.

He, however, warned that students who performed poorly on the course would be dropped.

“You are not there by chance; you are there because you qualified. The course is an opportunity to upgrade your skills…Students who excel will be given due recognition. In the same vein, any student who performs abysmally will be withdrawn,” he said.

The course, which started on January 14, 2024, had 178 students.

146 people, including 14 females, were drawn from the Army, Navy, Air Force and defence civilian staff and civil society.

Col Nditsi went on to explain how the military high command handled the issues of inadequate training facilities, enabling EMETTS to become one of the country’s top skills training institutions.

One of such solutions was the recent commissioning of a new Mechatronics Centre constructed funded by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG).

This year’s course is a twenty-two-week foundational training programme for aspiring craftsmen interested in working in Electronic, Mechanical, and Engineering (EME)-related professions and trades within the Ghana Armed Forces.

Lt. Col. Emmanuel Odoom, Commanding Officer of EMETTS, said the goal of the course is to provide potential tradesmen with a solid foundation in various trades, as well as basic skills to overcome “the challenges that the ever-evolving advancement in technology brings to bare on the repair and maintenance of military equipment.”

GNA

