Assembly cuts sod to construct ultra-modern market at Kpone

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone (GAR), Feb. 8, GNA – The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern market facility at Kpone in the Greater Region to boost trading activities in the municipality.

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), explained that the existing market did not befit the area’s status, hence his administration’s resolve to reconstruct the facility into a modern trading centre.

The existing market had just a few sheds, shops and containers, therefore, was unable to supply all the needs of the residents, he said, and that thieves also continued to take advantage of the unprotected space to steal from traders.

He said the new edifice, when completed, would contain 120 lockable shops on the ground and first floors, 64 sheds at the centre of the market, a banking facility, and a pharmacy to create an enabling environment for trading.

Again, the eroded grounds of the lorry station adjacent to the market would be paved, with sheds created and offices made available for the transport operators as well as washrooms for commuters.

The MCE indicated that logistics needed for the work to start had been made available, saying: “Now that we have approval from the Government who has voted GHS10 million for the construction of the new market”.

Construction works were estimated to take a maximum of 12 months, with the contractor assuring the Assembly of his resolve to complete it ahead of schedule within eight months.

Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tettey, the Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, pleaded with the contractor to stay within schedule and hand over the completed project, for effective trading to commence.

Ms Christina Teiko Ablade Kpobe, the Market Queen, commended the MCE for his effort, which would provide more spaces for traders to occupy.

GNA

