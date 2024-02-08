GRA did not auction COCOBOD’s chemicals, fertilizers, others

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has urged the public to disregard a false publication on GRA’s auctioning of COCOBOD’s chemicals and fertilizers.

The article alleged that Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was unable to pay import duties on some agrochemicals, fertilizers and implements to be used in the enhancement of cocoa farming and this led the GRA to auction these items, resulting in dire implications to the cocoa season.

The GRA Management said the article was disingenuous and misleading and sought to draw conclusions not founded on facts.

It said the facts were that in April and May 2023, some agrochemicals and other items were imported into the country by COCOBOD.

These items overstayed at the State Warehouse and as a result were sent to the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL).

The statement said the items were gazetted as the law demanded.

However, because the agro products are essential commodities needed for effective running of the operations of COCOBOD, they were not allocated to a different entity.

It said as such, although the containers were under UCL, GRA carefully considered the request from COCOBOD and the key role it played in the economy of Ghana and restored the items to them.

The statement said COCOBOD had, therefore, paid the required duties on the agrochemicals and no agroproduct of COCOBOD had been auctioned.

It further stated that GRA recognized the contribution of COCOBOD to the development of the country and would not carry out any action that was detrimental to its operations while at the same time ensuring that the Tax laws were applied fairly.

The management of GRA assured the public that they were committed to their mandate of revenue mobilization with integrity, fairness, and professionalism.

GRA urged media houses to verify any such information before publication.

GNA

