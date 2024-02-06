Eighth Parliament begins final year

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 6, GNA – The Eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, which took office from January 7, 2021, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, began the final year of its four-year tenure.

According to the Parliamentary Calendar for the year, the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, which began on Tuesday, will come to a close on Friday, March 22, for the Easter Recess.

During this First Meeting, the President is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the House.

The Second Meeting, which is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 30, will end on Friday, July 26.

The Third and Final Meeting of the House will begin on Tuesday, October 8, and adjourn on Friday, November 1.

The recess for the 2024 general election will begin on Tuesday, November 5 to Friday, January 3, 2025.

Resumption prior to dissolution of the House is slated for January 6, 2025.

