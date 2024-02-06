Bia East District Assembly supports farmers with 8000 coconut seedlings

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi- Camp Junction (WNR) Feb. 6, GNA – The Bia East District Assembly in the Western North Region, in collaboration with Safety-Net Programme, a non-governmental organisation, has presented 8000 coconut seedlings to famers in the area for free to augment their output.

Mr Nicholas Yayin Kupog, the Bia District Chief Executive, handing over the seedlings to the District Agriculture Officer for onward distribution to the farmers, said the Government was committed to supporting farmers with alternative livelihoods, as well as improving upon the agricultural sector to produce more for exports.

He lauded the Government for the initiative, noting that the coconut, in some few years, would aid the economic conditions of the beneficiaries and their families.

The DCE entreated the beneficiary farmers to plant the seedlings and nurture them, especially during the dry season, to sustain their growth.

He asked the residents to have faith in the Government since the current administration had brought much development to the district.

Mr Kupog announced that palm seedlings would soon be distributed to the farmers to ensure a variety of crops in the area instead of farmers solely depending on cocoa production.

Mr Charles Ennin, the Bia East District Director of Food and Agriculture, who received the seedlings, said Agric officers in the various communities would assist the farmers to plant the seedlings to meet acceptable standards.

Some of the farmers commended the Government for the gesture and pledged to follow laid down practices to plant the seedlings.

They said the coconut would go a long way to support them during the off-cocoa season.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

