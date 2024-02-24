Chief of Esiama urges politicians to desist from insults, personal attacks

By P.K. Yankey

Esiama (W/R), Feb. 24, GNA – Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, Chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has advised politicians and their supporters, especially the youth, to desist from insults and personal attacks of their opponents in the run up to this year’s general elections.

He said it was important to run clean campaigns based on current issues, and not indulge in actions that could disrupt the peace and unity in the country.

He said this when Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, called on him at his palace at Esiama in the Western Region.

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan said: “What political parties must do is to use their platforms to explain their policies to the electorate without insults, vilifications and attacks because such actions have the potential to plunge the nation into chaos. ”

He continued: “Political parties must conduct peaceful campaigns to the extent that after the elections, the winners or losers should be able to call their opponents to congratulate them in a bid to foster peace, love, unity and development.”

He reminded MPs to constantly be in touch with their constituents and explain bills passed into law to help them appreciate their work as MPs.

Mr Buah, for his part, thanked the Chief for the advice, and said his party would work towards ensuring peace before, during and after the elections.

He, however, called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to stop introducing some policies, which were new to the country’s electoral process.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

