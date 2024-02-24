Adaklu District Assembly fails to endorse President’s DCE- nominee

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Feb. 24, GNA – Mr Walter Wogbemase Zuh, the President’s nominee, on Thursday failed to secure the two-thirds per cent of the total valid votes to get the nod as the Adaklu District Chief Executive.

He polled 12 yes votes, representing 63.3 per cent out of the total 19 votes.

There were no rejected ballots.

By this percentage, the Assembly would reconvene within 10 days to decide his fate.

The election was supervised by the Adaklu District Office of the Electoral Commission.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, addressing the Assembly before voting began, entreated the members to consider the larger interest of the district to endorse the nominee.

He said the absence of a DCE would retard the progress of the area “so, I’m appealing to you to make an informed decision that would bring the needed development.”

Present at the meeting were the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Sylvanus Plans, traditional rulers and party big wigs of both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

GNA

