Former National School Feeding Coordinator to be laid to rest at Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Feb.24, GNA – Mrs Gertrude Essie Quashigah, a former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), would be laid to rest at Keta in the Volta region on March 2.

Mrs Quashigah, before her demise, was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ambar Quality Foods Limited.

These funeral arrangements, which were announced by the family of the deceased stated that a family vigil would be held on March 1, at 1900 hours at the late Major (Rtd) Courage Quashigah’s residence at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta.

There would also be pre-burial and burial service that would be held on Saturday, March 2 at 0700 and 0900 hours respectively at Keta Senior High School park.

“The interment and final burial rites would be held at Zotorglo Family Cemetery at Keta at exactly 1100 hours on Saturday,” it stated.

There would also be a thanksgiving service on Sunday, March 3, at the Roman Catholic Church, Dzelukope where other funeral rites would be followed immediately after burial.

The late Essie Quashigah was the wife of Major Courage Quashigah, a former Minister of Health and Agriculture under former President John Kuffour’s administration.

Political figures, business personnel, friends, families, and other sympathisers would be expected to pay their last respects before the final burial rites.

The late Mrs Quashigah was born on February 1, 1960, and died on Sunday, November 12 at age, 63.

GNA

