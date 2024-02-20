AU launches second 10-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063

Feb 20 (Africa Briefing/GNA) – The African Union (AU) has embarked on a transformative journey with the launch of its Second 10-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, unveiled during the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU. Held from February 17 to 18 at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, this historic event sets forth major continental priorities and targets for the next decade, marking a significant milestone in Africa’s development trajectory.

Described as the ‘decade of acceleration,’ spanning from 2024 to 2033, the implementation plan represents a collective vision and commitment of the AU, its member states, and the entire African populace towards shaping a prosperous and united continent. In a statement, the AU emphasised the plan’s bold and ambitious nature, underscoring its role as a roadmap for Africa’s transformation and a testament to the continent’s determination to carve its own destiny.

Aligned with the seven aspirations of Agenda 2063, the Second 10-Year Implementation Plan outlines key objectives that Africa aims to achieve by 2033, including prosperity, integration, democracy, peace, culture, people-driven development, and global influence. Central to this vision are flagship projects such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Passport, the Grand Inga Dam, the Single African Air Transport Market, the African Virtual University, the Pan-African E-Network, and the African Outer Space Strategy.

The AU asserts that these flagship projects will not only foster regional integration and economic diversification but also spur innovation, competitiveness, social inclusion, and cohesion across the continent. Moreover, the launch of the plan reaffirms the African dream of unity, dignity, and prosperity for all, calling upon stakeholders from governments, regional economic communities, civil society organizations, the private sector, academia, media, and the diaspora to join hands in realising Agenda 2063.

Recognising the imperative of effective coordination, monitoring, and evaluation, the AU pledges to play a leading role in facilitating and supporting the implementation of the plan at all levels. Emphasising the need for ownership, commitment, and participation from all Africans, the AU underscores the importance of accountability and transparency in achieving the plan’s objectives.

In essence, the Second 10-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 symbolises Africa’s collective resolve to chart a course towards sustainable development, prosperity, and global prominence. With unity and determination, the continent stands poised to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, ushering in a new era of progress and transformation for generations to come.

GNA/Credit: Africa Briefing

