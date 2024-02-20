Algeria: US Embassy warns nationals against travelling to Tindouf   

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA-The American Embassy in Algeria has issued an urgent alert from the Diplomatic Security Service (SSD, security service of the United States Department of State), warning their nationals against any travel to Tindouf, a commune in western Algeria.

The alert mentions immediate perils from February 28, surrounding the so-called Sahara marathon, an ultra-distance ultra-trail using routes reputed to be dangerous or used by notorious criminal gangs.

Among the dangers mentioned is the risk of kidnapping.

This Algerian-engineered event often takes place in difficult weather conditions.

The SSD, responsible for protecting American diplomatic and consular missions in around a hundred countries, recommend Americans to avoid the area through March 15, to be aware of their surroundings, to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/Westerners, to make contingency plans to leave, to review their personal security plans, to have travel documents up to date and easily accessible and carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current visa.

GNA

