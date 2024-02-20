St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum appeals for incubators

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Agroyesum (Ash), Feb. 20, GNA – Authorities of the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital at Agroyesum in the Amansie South District have made a passionate appeal to individuals and organizations to help procure incubators to save the lives of pre-term babies at the facility.

The Hospital, which is the only referral health facility in the Amansie South and West districts, two most deprived districts in the Ashanti region, as well as some nearby communities in the central region, is facing myriad of challenges.

The lack of incubators has resulted in the death of many pre-term babies delivered at the facility or referred to the facility.

The Hospital lacks operational vehicles and the deplorable nature of the road network in the area is severely impeding efficient and effective healthcare delivery in the area.

Dr Nana Osei Appau, Clinical Coordinator of the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, many patients, especially pre-term babies are lost due to lack of incubators to save their lives.

He said since the Hospital was a referral facility, a lot of pre-term cases were referred to the facility but there was no single incubator and that made it difficult for the doctors and nurses to save the lives of the babies.

Dr Appau said the Hospital needed a lot of resources to be able to deliver quality healthcare to the people who were mostly farmers and miners.

The facility needs the support of the government, philanthropic organisations, and individuals to help provide adequate infrastructure, logistics and consumables to ensure smooth operations.

Some of the patients at the Hospital who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, corroborated the words of the Hospital Coordinator, and called for urgent support from individuals and organizations as well as the government to enable the inly health facility in the area provides quality healthcare services to the people.

GNA

