Parliamentary Candidate donates football jerseys to schools 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Nyankomasi (C/R), Feb.8, GNA – Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, has donated football jerseys to three schools in the constituency towards sports development.

The beneficiaries are the Assin Nyankomasi Roman Catholic, Assin Fosu Roman Catholic, and Assin Fosu Jomsco schools.

Presenting the jerseys at separate functions, he said they formed part of his contribution towards sports promotion as most schools in the constituency prepared for the ‘inter-schools’ competition.

Mr Anewu said sports development was one of the main priorities of the Government, hence the need for students and pupils to give equal attention to their academics.

In addition, sports were to instil the values of healthy and fair competition among students and offer opportunities for positive socialisation and exercises for good health.

He urged parents to allow their children to develop their talents and equally exercise frequently to maintain good health.

Mrs Constance Esi Murvey, the Headmistress of Assin Nyankomasi Roman Catholic School, on behalf of the other headteachers, expressed appreciation to the presidential candidate for his kind gesture and assured that all the jerseys would be used for the intended purpose.

In an interview with Master Kweku Osei, a student from Assin Fosu Roman Catholic School, he said the new Jerseys would spur them on to perform well and asked for more to enable them to excel.

Ms Francisca Frimpong, a student from Assin Fosu Jomsco, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the candidate and called for peace during the inter-school competition.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

