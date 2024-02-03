Alavanyo Chiefs condemn ‘Fulani’ tag on NDC Parliamentary Candidate

By Edward Williams

Alavanyo (V/R), Feb. 3, GNA – Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, has expressed displeasure about some people tagging Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the Hohoe Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a ‘Fulani’.

He said Mr Tsekpo hailed from the Area and was a royal, adding that such tags aimed at divisiveness must not be encouraged.

Togbega Atakora during a press conference held by the Chiefs at Alavanyo Kpeme said the leaders and people of the Area were saddened by the turnout of events and needed to clear the air which should not be seen as playing partisan politics.

He said for the fact that Mr Tsekpo had not lived most of his life in the Area, should serve as a basis for the tags. Togbega Atakora revealed that Mr Tsekpo could be a successor to the paramountcy stool as the Paramount Chief.

He said Mr Tsekpo’s father was then a Regent of the Area while he, Togbega Atakora, was in school.

Togbe Komla Kunde V, Chief of Alavanyo Abehenease said the Traditional Council would take actions against people who would continue in the tangent and smear such tags on Mr Tsekpo, a son of the land.

The conference was also attended by the maternal and paternal family members of Mr Tsekpo who gave genealogical route of the PC.

Mr Koku Dagadu, Leader of the Aflao Community in Hohoe and a maternal relative of Mr Tsekpo said the country had come a long way in terms of peace to begin to witness tags on people deemed as ‘visitors’ in their own homes.

He said Mr Tsekpo working and holding political positions in the Bono Region does not mean he was a native which many purported.

Mr Dagadu urged all to be measured in their comments, especially ones that could divide people who were once united.

GNA

