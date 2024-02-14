“Akufo-Addo’s injury time reshuffle will not fix the economy’’ — NDC Minority

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb 14, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority says President Akufo-Addo’s “injury time reshuffle” will not fix the economic challenges the country currently faces.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Minority in Parliament had taken note of the Government’s ministerial reshuffle, which he described as uninspiring.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, announced a cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers and deputy ministers and reassigning some to other ministries to reorganise his administration.

“This injury time remix is insipid and uninspiring. It is also too little too late, coming barely nine months to the exit of the Government,” the Minority Leader said, adding that it would neither solve the suffering nor hardships confronting the people of Ghana.

“These injury time reserves, who had been on the bench for more than seven years without warm-up, could not make any meaningful impact in the remaining nine months to salvage the sinking ship…created by the Economic Management Team,” he said.

He said the President had rebuffed nearly 100 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) and many Ghanaians who demanded the resignation of the finance minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

The NDC Minority believed that the best way to end the hardships of Ghanaians would have been for the reshuffle to have been done earlier, Dr Forson said.

GNA

